IIT Delhi Sets up Chair in Artificial Intelligence

IIT Delhi alumni Rupam Shrivastava and Ajay Singh from the BTech class of 2003 have endowed the “Indu Shrivastava & Serla Singh Chair Professor” in Artificial Intelligence. The Chair will support research in the field of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Delhi.

Rupam and Ajay have dedicated the Chair to their mothers- Indu Shrivastava and Serla Singh, respectively. Both, Rupam and Ajay, believe that the present generation of successful Indian entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives owe their careers to their parents, especially their mothers.

Rupam’s mother, Indu Shrivastava told Rupam to “keep learning so you never have to say - I can’t do this." Ajay recalls his mother Serla Singh saying, “I want you to achieve what I couldn’t, and education is the key for that.”

Ajay and Rupam added, “This Chair is our way to honor our alma mater IIT Delhi, which laid the foundation of our careers. We hope this Chair catalyzes innovation and research in Artificial Intelligence and adds a new dimension to IIT Delhi faculty.”

Ajay and Rupam currently co-head Frontiers Capital, an investment firm with a mission to support and invest in the brightest minds working on exponential technologies to solve humanity’s greatest challenges. Frontiers Capital is focused on Artificial Intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, life sciences, blockchain technologies and others.

IIT Delhi says it will continue to draw a significant and growing interest by its alumni on contributing towards research advancement at the Institute in technological and social fields. Chairs endowed by alumni, philanthropic and corporate donations support the eminent Institute’s ability to attract and retain high-quality academic talent.

