IIT Delhi Students Bags 3rd Position at Indian Formula Engineering Design Competition

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s student-led Automobile Club — AXLR8R Formula Racing, has bagged the third position in the electric vehicle category at Formula Bharat 2022, an Indian Formula student-style engineering design competition.

The competition was organised from January 20 to 25 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. As many as 40 engineers of the IIT Delhi team participated in the competition.

The students bagged several positions including the third position under the electric vehicle category, the second rank in static events as well as in the engineering design event. The institute came in third in the cost and manufacturing event, runner-up in the best powertrain award, and finalist in best battery design.

“The journey from going back home due to the sudden COVID outbreak in 2020 to bagging overall third position in Formula Bharat 2022 was a remarkable real success. We faced countless struggles to become what it is today. With our vision as a team to create Industry ready engineers and future leaders, We, the team of 40 passionate engineers worked day and night restlessly to achieve this success. Many have worked on it, many are still working on it, and this was just a challenge to teach us ‘if there is a will, there is a way," team captain of IIT Delhi’s AXLR8R Formula Racing, Dharmik Bapodara said.

In Formula Bharat, students from colleges and universities all over the country, compete with a life-size formula-style vehicle, which they are required to build from scratch year after year and seek sponsorship and donations by their own means to fund the project. The student teams compete in areas of engineering design, overall cost, business plan, and dynamic performance.

“Currently, the AXLR8R team is preparing for the international design competition FSAE Italy (ATA) to be held in July 2022. The team is working day and night to get their car ready to compete with other teams participating in the competition from around the world," added IIT Delhi.

