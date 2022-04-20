IIT Delhi Ties up with POSOCO to Conduct Research on India Power Sector

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has partnered with Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)-NRLDC to encourage research on issues related to the India’s power sector as well as strengthen academia and industry interaction with the goal of sharing of knowledge. The institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the organisation.

“POSOCO-NRLDC signed an MoU with IIT Delhi to encourage research on issues related to the India’s power sector and strengthen academia-industry interaction with the goals of knowledge sharing and capacity building through collaboration,” the company tweeted.

POSOCO-NRLDC signed an MoU with @iitdelhi to encourage research on issues related to the India’s power sector and strengthen academia-industry interaction with the goals of knowledge sharing and capacity building through collaboration. @MinOfPower @power_pib pic.twitter.com/B4WmH1H4Bp — POSOCO India (@PosocoIndia) April 20, 2022

Also read| IIT Madras Develops Virtual Reality Tools to Combat Maternal, Newborn Deaths

The MoU was signed by Rajiv Kumar Porwal, Head of NRLDC (POSOCO) and Colonel Naveen Gopal (Retd), Chief Operating Officer, FITT at the IIT Delhi campus. The event was attended by professors of IIT Delhi and officers from POSOCO’s NRLDC.

Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) is a wholly owned Government of India enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the national electricity grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under The Electricity Act, 2003.

Read| From IIT Delhi to NIT Calicut, PG Admissions Open at Top Engineering Colleges

IIT Delhi had earlier partnered with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to conduct research, and development initiatives on water supply and distribution. This will include research on wastewater conveyance, treatment, recycle, reuse and disposal. They will jointly develop smart operation and management framework for DJB’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Furthermore, through the collaboration education and training modules for in-service officers of DJB will also be developed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.