1-min read

IIT-Delhi to Conduct M.Tech, M.Des and Ph.D Interviews for 2020-21 via Videoconference

The institute said the decision to hold interviews digitally has been taken only for this year in the wake of the outbreak caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN-News18

Updated:April 30, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
IIT, Technology news
Representative image.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has said that it will hold interviews for admission during the academic year 2020-21 in M.Tech, M.Des and Ph.D programmes through videoconferencing.

The institute said the decision to hold interviews digitally has been taken only for this academic year in the wake of the outbreak caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notification issued on the IIT-Delhi website, the institute also extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions to postgraduate courses till May 10.

The notification said that interviews and tests will be held from May 18 to June 17.

Latest notifications can be checked at the official website of IIT-Delhi @ http://www.iitd.ac.in.

Selection of candidates for M.Tech/ M.Des courses for the academic year 2020-2021 will be done completely on the basis of GATE/CEED score, the institute said.

Candidates who want to apply for postgraduate courses in IIT-Delhi, can fill in the application form using the direct link https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login.

Meanwhile, the online application process for M.Sc in Economics began on March 2 and will end on May 10 at 4:00 pm. Only the candidates with minimum 55 per cent marks in their Bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply.

The entrance test for M.Sc in Economics has been put on hold indefinitely. IIT-Delhi has said it will announce the schedule on a later date and has asked students to keep visiting the portal at https://joaps.iitd.ac.in.

