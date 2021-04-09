IIT-Delhi to Conduct Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students From April 10

The Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is going to conduct an online program to help students across India get jobs and summer internships. The event has been scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. The main aim of the event is to discuss the career opportunities in times of COVID-19.

The two-day program is being conducted by Office of Career Services (OCS) at IIT Delhi. There will be a variety of sessions in the virtual event including Job and Internship Fair, Summits, Guest Panels, Workshops, Competitions, and Virtual Industrial Visits. The open for all program will restrict the participation in Job and Internship Fair to IIT Delhi students only.

This event aims at helping students in connecting and understanding company cultures. This will help them in comprehending and comparing different recruiters in different sectors. The participants will also get to know their abilities through different competitions and workshops. The program will provide a 360 degree view of the industry so that both, the recruiter and the candidate, can make the best choice.

If an official statement is to be believed, then Yukti is said to provide a huge range of events for companies so that they can increase their visibility among the participants. It cannot be ignored that recruiters too are having a difficult time these days as the traditional and conventional methods cannot be followed due to the coronavirus situation.

The past one year has been terrible in terms of job growth and career opportunities. Businesses and companies suffered huge losses due to the nationwide lockdown because of the novel coronavirus. Ever since things have opened up, job opportunities too have started increasing gradually. However, this time most recruitment processes are being carried out virtually and only the selected candidates are being called for physical interviews.

