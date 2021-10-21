IIT Delhi to Conduct Open House for JEE Advanced Qualified Female Candidates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be conducting an open house for female candidates who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. The “Open House for #JEEAdvanced Qualified Female Candidates" will be conducted on October 23 between 10 am and 5 pm. Interested candidates will have to fill a Google form available at iid.ac.in by October 21, 5 pm to register themselves.

During the open house, students ask questions related to admissions courses etc. Special open houses are held for women candidates as the number of women getting admission to IITs is lower than that of men. This year, the number of seats to be reserved for women will be decided individually by each IIT.

Unlike last year when the female quota was set at 20 per cent. However, for 2021, the IITs will have to ensure that the enrolment of females in each IIT is at least 20 per cent. Although seats offered under the female quota are supernumerary in nature, meaning the seats are created in addition to the existing seats.

To clear doubts and help ease the admission process for women, the institute will hold four sessions of the open house. The first will be conducted from 10 am to 11:30 am on the ‘Introduction and general queries’ and it will be addressed by the Director, Dean Academics, and Dean of Student Affairs, IIT Delhi.

Session 2 will begin from noon up to 1 pm on queries related to Computer Science, Electrical, Maths, and Computing. The third session will be from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm for queries related to Chemical, Biotechnology and Biochemical, Textile, and Materials. The final session will begin at 4 pm and continue till 5 pm. It will address queries related to Civil, Mechanical, Computational Mechanics, Engineering Physics, and Energy. IITD has already provided the links to the online open house programme on its official website.

Not just IITD, IIT Gandhinagar will also be hosting a live JEE Open House for potential BTech students on October 23 at 6 pm which aims to guide all JEE (Advanced) 2021 qualified students and their parents about the different engineering branches at IITs, and career opportunities to help them make informed choices.

Further, students with a JEE Advanced rank of 1,000 or better (as per the Common Rank List) willing to join IITGN will be given a scholarship equivalent to the entire tuition fee for all four years of their undergraduate programme at the institute. Students and their parents can participate in the IITGN session for free through the institute’s Open House webpage at iitgn.ac.in.

