IIT Delhi to Host 5th World Congress on Disaster Management Starting Today

The Fifth World Congress on Disaster Management, an initiative of Disaster Management Initiatives and Convergence Society (DMICS) is going to be held at the IIT Delhi. The event will begin today - November 24 at 10 am at the IIT campus. The event will be inaugurated by Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister.

The aim behind this 5th World Congress is to bring researchers, policymakers and practitioners from around the world on the same platform to discuss various challenging issues of disaster risk management.

The mission of WCDM is to promote interaction of science, policy, and practices to enhance understanding of risks and advance actions for reducing risks and building resilience to disasters.

The Congress on Disaster Management will be a four-day event starting on November 24- till November 27 on the overarching theme of “Technology, Finance and Capacity for Building Resilience to Disasters in the contexts of Covid-19.”

The WDC will have a number of plenary sessions, thematic sessions, special technical sessions, concurrent sessions, and special feature events, and pre-conference events. Besides, poster presentations, exhibitions, and startups on disaster management would also be showcased.

It is being organised by the DMICS in collaboration with IIT Delhi, Government of Delhi, NDMA, NIDM, DRDO, ICMR, GSI, NRSC among others. A number of academic, scientific, and technical institutions have joined as knowledge partners. These include inter alia the following, Jawaharlal Nehru Universit, Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islamia, Indraprastha Guru Nanak University, Amity University, Jindal University, IIT Roorkee, School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi.

The first WCDM took place in 2008 in the Hitech city of Hyderabad. Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, former President of India inaugurated the Congress while Y S Rajasekhara Reddy former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh presided over the inaugural function. Now, WCDM claims to have emerged as the largest global conference on disaster management outside the UN system.

