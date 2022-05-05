IIT Delhi to Host Classes 11, 12 Students for Summer Boot Camp, Offer Training

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is going to host a ‘Do-It-Yourself (DIY)’ summer boot camp called ‘Change.Makers.’ It will be held for students in classes 11th and 12th, who will be able to use the institute’s state-of-the-art resources to turn their powerful ideas into reality. The applications of interested students for the boot camp will be accepted till May 7, or until all spaces are filled.

The non-residential boot camp will be held from May 23 to June 24, according to the institute’s official advertisement. It will start with hands-on, quick prototyping-based training in digital manufacturing techniques. The training will take place at IIT Delhi’s Makerspace, which is a do-it-yourself facility. Following the training, the students will be able to use IIT Delhi resources till the completion of the boot camp to construct projects tackling high-impact societal problems.

Read | IISc Bangalore Invites UG Students to Apply for Summer Internship in Computer Science

The nature of the projects in this camp comprises creating an electro-mechanical prototype for the topic at hand. Building an air pollution monitor, a medical device for the visually impaired, smart furniture, and other projects are all possibilities.

Prof. Jay Dhariwal, Coordinator, Change.Makers summer boot camp, IIT Delhi, said, “Government initiatives on tinkering have helped the school students to instil a culture of innovation and a mindset of problem solving.” He added,

“Change.Makers summer boot camp will build on these initiatives by providing world class R&D facilities and mentorship to selected students committed to make their impactful products and solutions reach closer to implementation.”

“We are very hopeful that the DIY camp will help strengthen the ties that IIT Delhi faculty and students have already established with young minds in schools and academics in the making," said Prof. Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.