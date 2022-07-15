IIT Delhi to Host Competition Among Robots Created by Engineering Colleges

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, will be hosting Doordarshan Robocon or DD Robocon, after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. It is an inter-institute, national-level robot competition in which, robots compete to carry out tasks within a set period of time. The theme for this year is ‘Lagori’, a game that originated in the South India.

“The contest aims to create friendship among young people with similar interests who will lead their countries in the 21st century, as well as help advance engineering and broadcasting technologies in the region,” reads the official website.

Lagori was one of the most popular game in India around the 1990s, the official website added. “One can find the game history in Bhagavata Purana, a Hindu religious text written around 5000 years ago. It mentions that Lord Krishna played this game with his friends. The game is between two teams (Team 1: “Seeker” and Team 2: “Hitter”) and the game starts by throwing a ball by the seeker to break a stone tower called “Lagori” (see figure below). While the seekers try to pile up the stones again, the hitter throws balls to interrupt them,” the website notified.

As many as 43 teams will be shortlisted from about 80 teams from engineering colleges that have registered for DD Robocon, will take place in two stages. About 750 participants will be joining the event. This year’s DD-Robocon will be followed by its international show — ABU-Robocon on August 21, with teams from 12 countries participating.

More than 150 professors, technical staff, and students from IIT Delhi and its neighbouring colleges such as JNU, Jamia Millia, AKG College, GL Bajaj, have volunteered to organise this mega event. IIT Delhi will be hosting this year’s DD-Robcon in association with Prasar Bharati.

The event will be held at New Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium and is backed both technically and managed by two of IIT Delhi’s not-for-profit companies — Foundation for Smart Manufacturing (FSM) and I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), Technology Innovation Hub of the Institute, as knowledge partners. The event at Thyagraj Stadium will be attended by Mayank Agrawal, CEO of Prasar Bharati; Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, and Mr. Himanshu Gupta, Director of Delhi School Board.

