IIT-Delhi to Offer Design Course BDes, Admissions via UCEED

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will now offer a four-year programme on Bachelor of Design (BDes) from the academic session 2022-23. Admissions will be on the basis of Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED), registration for which has already begun at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

It will have 20 seats initially and will be open to students of all specializations, that is, science, arts, commerce, etc. The programme will be offered by the Institute’s Department of Design, which came into existence in 2017.

“The programme is designed for imparting high quality education to produce industry-ready and socially conscious design professionals for addressing some of the grand challenges facing our society/country," said Prof P V Madhusudhan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT Delhi.

“Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme and other programmes in design, which are in pipeline at IIT Delhi will bridge the huge demand supply gap of quality design professionals, which our country needs to excel as a creative economy," said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi has been running a Master of Design (MDes) programme since 1994. The Department of Design at IIT Delhi also has a strong PhD programme in place with more than 35 research scholars presently enrolled in the programme, the institute said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here