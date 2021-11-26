IIT Delhi to Start Placement Drive Virtually From December 1

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to start its placement season for the current academic session from December 1. Recently, there has been a boom in hiring for tech-related jobs. Many IITs have seen a rise in pre-placement offers as well as in the number of companies registering to participate in IIT’s placement drive. In line with the trend, IIT Delhi which was recently ranked as the most employable institute in India - is all set to start its placement season.

The Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi is a facilitating arm of the institute mandated to serve the mutual interests of the student body and the recruiting organisations. Like every year, interviews for placements at IIT Delhi will commence from December 1. The period for companies to hold selection

interviews for full-time hiring spans around six months (between December to the end of May) wherein numerous national and multi-national organisations visit the campus to recruit from the institute.

Read | Pandemic Reality: Digital, Consultancy Roles Most Sought After At B-School Placements With Rise In Pay Packages

This year, industry response to invitations to participate in campus placements of students has been encouraging across sectors, claims the IIT. “Many organisations have registered with the placement office with an intent to hire graduates of IIT Delhi. There is an increasing registration for new-age technology-based hiring profiles related to data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning in addition to traditional profiles," said the IIT Delhi in an official statement.

This year, the placement season will commence in a virtual mode in December 2021 like last year. Students are gearing up for placement interviews in a digital mode with innovative and newer patterns of interaction maximising the use of technology.

The entire interview process will be conducted in a single slot each day, unlike other campuses.

Speaking about the upcoming placement season, Dr. Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, OCS, IIT Delhi said, “The company slotting paradigm at IIT Delhi is very different from all other campuses and is based on a single slot each day. What this translates into is that the spread of companies will be more on each day. This year many organisations have increased their compensation. For the first time, few organisations have indicated that their salaries in India may be higher than those paid by organisations recruiting for international profiles. We look forward to a healthy and robust placement season for both the recruiting organisations and students.”

IIT Delhi is looking forward to welcoming all our recruiters on the campus in a virtual mode to facilitate them in hiring top talent from IIT Delhi for their organisations from December onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.