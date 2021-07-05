IIT Delhi’s Establishes 'Jaswinder and Tarvinder Chadha Chair in Data Analytics'

IIT Delhi Alumnus Jaswinder (Jassi) Chadha, BTech Mechanical Engineering 1990, has endowed a Chair in Data Analytics. The goal of setting up this Chair is to attract the researchers and practitioners in the area of data analytics and data science, which is fast becoming a key driver of business productivity and economic growth, said IIT-Delhi in an official statement.

Prof Sanjiva Prasad, head of computer science and engineering department, IIT Delhi said, “The Department of Computer Science and Engineering is delighted that alumnus Jassi Chadha has endowed “Jaswinder and Tarvinder Chadha Chair in Data Analytics”. Data drives many of today’s decision-making processes, and the establishment of this Chair is both timely and of strategic importance to research in analytics at IIT Delhi.”

Jaswinder’s mother, Dr Tarvinder Kaur Chadha was the first woman to get a PhD in mathematics from IIT Delhi in 1968 and Tarvinder and Jassi are the first parent-child graduates of IIT Delhi. Dr Tarvinder Kaur had a distinguished career in academics and is a widely recognized scholar in fluid dynamics. She was, formerly, the Head of the Mathematics Department and Dean of Sciences at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. This Chair in data analytics is named after this accomplished mother-son duo.

Jassi is a serial entrepreneur and a highly regarded data scientist himself. He currently serves as founder and CEO of Axtria, an analytics & AI software company that recently acquired the status of a Unicorn. Since its founding in 2010, Axtria has become one of the most prominent global players in the Life Science industry, with customers in over fifty countries.

Jassi has been recognized and awarded for his contributions as an entrepreneur and industry leader. He was named the regional winner of E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year in New Jersey twice in 2004 and 2018. Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA) awarded him the prestigious lifetime achievement award for his tremendous contributions to the life sciences industry in 2014. In 2009, PharmaVOICE 100 recognized Jassi as one of the 100 most influential people in the life sciences industry.

Jassi received an MS in Industrial Engineering from The University of Texas at El Paso in 1992, was a Doctoral candidate (ABD) in Operations Research at Texas A&M University until 1995 and graduated from the Owners President Program (OPM) of the Harvard Business School in 2017.

Jassi had also endowed a Chair in Operations Research at IIT Delhi in 2008. He is proud to be a “founder” of the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund. In recognition of his achievements and service to the Institute Jassi was awarded Distinguished Alumni Service Award by IIT Delhi in 2008.

