IIT Delhi's Honorary Professor Conferred With Padma Shri Award 2022

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi‘s honorary professor, Prof Dr Dilip T Shahani, has been named for the Padma Shri Award 2022, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, for his contribution to the field of education. Announcing the award, the institute on Wednesday took to the microblogging site, Twitter and also congratulated the professor for this achievement.

A silver medalist from IIT Kharagpur, and PhD from IIT Delhi, Dr Dilip T Shahani has served as faculty at IIT Delhi for over four decades and now continues to be associated with the Institute as the honorary professor, informed the institute.

“During his tenure, the prof served on the position of HoD twice. He has also received awards for ‘Excellence in teaching’ and ‘Technology development and transfer in electromagnetic systems’. He has a string of successful R&D projects for Defence & Industry," the institute added.

Since 2016, he along with eminent faculty from IIT Bombay and IIT Bhilai has been engaged in mentoring the latest EVM design for the Election Commission of India.

The prof has also been involved in numerous administrative assignments at IIT Delhi. He has also been associated as a technical expert to the Election Commission of India for several years. This is not the first award that he is being conferred, earlier in 2017, he was awarded National Award for best Electoral Practices.

An IIT Kanpur alumnus, Dr Anil K Rajvanshi has also been awarded Padma Shri for his contribution as a grassroots scientist. He has worked for sustainability and rural development. Some of his prominent work includes renewable energy-based cooking and lighting, power generation from agricultural residues, electric cycle rickshaws, water purification and effluent treatment through renewable energy among others.

