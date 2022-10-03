IIT Dhanbad to Offer Free Education to JEE Advanced Top Rank Holders

Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad has decided to provide free education to five students out of 600 on the merit list of JEE Advanced. The education fees, accommodation as well as food facilities of these five students will be waived off. The initiative is going to be implemented from the academic session 2022-23. The board of IIT Dhanbad has given its consent to this.

The institute has a total enrollment capacity of 1125 seats. Of these, 118 seats are reserved for girls under the super numeric quota.

From the upcoming session 2023-24, IIT Dhanbad will be starting a semiconductor Course in MTech. The institute has decided to inculcate it after witnessing the great potential in the course. Moreover, it has also decided to open two new centers related to carbon capture, coal bed methane and hydrogen storage.

Meanwhile, this year MA in Digital Humanity and Social Science course will also be started at the institute. The board has given its approval for this course. Preparation of the syllabus, the number of seats, and other key points will now be determined.

IIT ISM Dhanbad was constituted under the Institute of Technology Act, 1961. In NIRF Engineering Ranking 2022, the institute has been ranked in the 14th position.

In related news, 23 IITs will be organising a research and development fair named IInvenTiv, between October 14-15 at IIT Delhi premises. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union education minister, will address the inaugural session. The R&D Fair will incorporate projects in a variety of fields, including drone technology, affordable healthcare, rural agriculture, smart city architecture, and climate change.

The event will be managed by a committee led by BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Hyderabad/Roorkee, and Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Madras.

