IIT Gandhinagar Begins Registrations for MSc Cognitive Science, MA Society and Culture

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has invited applications for its MSc in Cognitive Science and MA in Society and Culture programmes. Cognitive science works at the intersection of philosophy, psychology, computer science, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence. While the society and culture programme provides exposure to key disciplines within the humanities and social sciences including, history, cultural studies, literature, translation studies, sociology, political science, and anthropology, says IITGN.

“The MA in Society and Culture offers students diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors with a nuanced and more in-depth understanding of their context. The MSc in Cognitive Science, on the other hand, offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition," says Prof Jaison A Manjaly, Head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT GN.

The deadline for the applications of both MSc (Cognitive Science) and MA (Society and Culture) is January 20 at the official website at admissions.iitgn.ac.in. Both admission tests and interviews for the courses will be conducted online due to the pandemic. For financial support, eligible candidates admitted to the programmes can apply for the ‘on-campus employment opportunities programme’.

In both programmes, students will be conducting field-work, ethnographic research in the old city of Ahmedabad, visiting historical and archeological sites in Gujarat, conducting experiments in the state of the art cognitive science lab, traveling across the country through the IIT Gandhinagar explorer fellowships, will get internship opportunities, etc.

Career scope

The key careers opportunities and research options available to students of MSc in Cognitive Science include educators, User Experience (UX), linguistic analysts, data analysts, product developers/designers, AI engineers, cognitive rehabilitation, robotics, consumer behavior etc. Academic roles such as teaching or research in, human-computer interface, neuroscience, decision making, and international PhD in opportunities and founding a start-up.

For MA in Society and Culture students, they can work with NGOs, policy think-tanks, industry roles such as journalism, advertising/media, communications, writing, human resources. Academic roles such as teaching or research in ecological sciences and public policy, among others. They can also opt for an international PhD.

