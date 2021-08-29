IIT Gandhinagar Confers Degrees to 548 Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar conferred degrees to a total of 548 students at its 10th convocation today, August 29. Through the online event, the institute awarded digital degrees to 175 BTech students, 5 dual major BTech students, 1 BTech-MTech dual degree student, 155 MTech students, 95 MSc students, 30 MA students, 86 PhD students, and 1 PGDIIT student.

IITGN graduated the first batch of its five-year dual major BTech programme this year. This programme provides students with an opportunity to earn their BTech degree in two different disciplines with only one additional year. Three students of mechanical engineering and one each from chemical engineering and electrical engineering completed their second major in computer science and engineering.

There has been a growth in the number of PhD degrees being awarded, IITGN says. A total of 86 PhD degrees have been awarded this year, compared to 55 and 27 PhD degrees in 2020 and 2019, respectively, says the institute. Besides, 39 students from the class of 2021 have completed their BTech in seven semesters (normal duration is eight semesters), as compared to 13 students in 2020 and 20 students in 2019.

This year, 52 students received 58 medals including 42 gold medals, and 16 silver medals for excellence in various categories such as academics, outstanding research, innovation, leadership, etc.

Further, a total of 156 companies participated in the IITGN campus recruitment this year. This year, the number of organisations interested in recruiting students increased by over 20 per cent, claims the institute. Out of the total number of BTech students who had sought placements this year, 73 per cent have been recruited in various sectors such as agrochemical, analytics, automobile, BFSI/fintech, consulting, edtech, engineering, and technology, financial services, FMCG, etc.

Tata Consultancy Services and Testbook recruited the highest number of students this year, 10 and 11, respectively. DE Shaw India Pvt Ltd offered the maximum package for BTech and Enphase Solar Energy Pvt Ltd offered the maximum package for MTech.

A total of 15 per cent of students from this graduating batch are expected to go for further studies and 16 per cent of the graduating BTech students have opted to pursue higher studies.

Dr Pawan Munjal, ]Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In his speech, he urged the students to create a world they want to live in and said, “It’s now time that India grabs its rightful place in the global economy. It is time to show the world that the next set of technology giants will be born out of India. We have always spoken about our ingenuity, demographic dividend, and our “never say die” spirit; if there was any time to make the most of these traits, it is surely now. And you, the young heroes, will have to lead this charge from the front."

