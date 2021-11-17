IIT Gandhinagar Invites Application For 6-Month Internship, Stipend Rs 28000

Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, has invited applications for its six-month internship programme — Information Systems and Technology Facility (ISTF). The interested candidates fulfilling all the specified eligibility criteria can apply on or before December 5 at the institute’s official website — iitgn.ac.in. As per the official notice, the institute is looking for young, dynamic, tech-savvy, highly motivated, and committed individuals.

Selected candidates by IIT GN will be trained on ISTF’s various aspects, including high-performance computing (HPC), network and systems, software, etc. The interns will be recruited initially for six months with the possibility to extend it for another six months based on their performance.

IIT Gandhinagar ISTF internship: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must possess a BTech degree in computer science and engineering, electronics, and communications engineering. They must have secured a minimum of 6.5 CPI or 65 per cent marks in allied domains.

Those with a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) with a minimum of 6.5 CPI or 65 per cent marks can also apply. Applicants who possess BTech in any other branch with demonstrated capabilities in computer and software systems with a minimum of 6.5 CPI or 65 per cent marks are also eligible to apply.

IIT Gandhinagar ISTF internship: How to apply

Interested individuals can apply online for the roles by visiting IIT Gandhinagar’s official website. Here’s a step by step guide:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of IIT Gandhinagar

Step 2: Go to the career/vacancies tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Next, click on the link for students/non-teaching staff/internship

Step 4: A new page will open, click on the application link for the respective vacancy

Step 5: Register yourself first by submitting the details like name, date of birth, mobile number, and email id

Step 6: Save the registered login credentials and fill in the application form

Step 7: Once done, submit the details and download a confirmation page

IIT Gandhinagar ISTF internship: Selection process

Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of their application and eligibility criteria. Thereafter, they will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by a personal interview.

IIT Gandhinagar ISTF internship: Stipend

IIT GN will pay the shortlisted applicants a consolidated stipend of Rs 28,000 per month.

