IIT Gandhinagar Launches ‘Engineering Challenges in EV Safety’ Competition, Winner to get Rs 1 Lakh

Concerns regarding driving or owning an electric vehicle have grown steadily after several instances of EVs catching fire. In the midst of these worries, IIT Gandhinagar is organizing a competition dubbed ‘Engineering challenges in EV safety’ for its college students. Registration for this competition commenced on May 1 and will remain open through May 10 at 6 pm.

The Centre for Safety Engineering (CSE), IIT Gandhinagar, has announced this competition with aim to minimise the concerns associated with EV fire safety in a comprehensive approach. It will be a team event. A team can consist of a minimum of three students and a maximum of five. The winning team will also receive a handsome reward of Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, the first and second runners-up in the competition will each earn Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000.

All participants who fulfill the minimum criteria will get participation certificate. Only college students are eligible for the competition. The results will be announced on June 30. “The objective of the first stage of the competition is to carry out detailed documentation and literature review on the subject matter. The particiapnts will be expecteed to document recent RC fires, carry out an anlytical review of the exisiting research and technologu literature, and present a cirtical review of EV fire safety," the official notice read.

According to the official notification issued by the institute, the overall goal of the competition would be to achieve numerous stages, although this announcement is for the first stage of the competition.

The first step in achieving the competition’s aim is to gather extensive material and undertake a literature review on the issue. Participants are expected to document current EV fires, conduct an analytical evaluation of available research and technical literature, as well as offer a critical review of EV fire safety. After the registration deadline, which is May 10, team leaders will be sent a link to upload the report and presentation slides. It should also be mentioned that the deadline for submissions is May 30.

