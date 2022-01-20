IIT Gandhinagar Launches Online Interactive Programme on STEM with Girl Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) along with the American India Foundation (AIF) began the ‘Sparkle Series’ — an online interactive STEM education programme for Vigyan Jyoti scholars of class 11 from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country.

The Vigyan Jyoti scheme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), government of India aims to increase participation of women in STEM fields by making focused interventions during early years of education. In line with the scheme, IITGN’s ‘Sparkle Series’ intends to popularise STEM among young girls.

The nine-episode series is expected to reach about 10,000 Vigyan Jyoti girl students in 200 JNVs across 200 districts of 34 states and union territories across the country. The ‘Sparkle Series’ will be live-streamed every Saturday from 3 to 4:30 pm starting January 22 on the IITGN’s Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) YouTube channel which will conduct sessions on math, science, and computational thinking.

The online programme, funded by IBM India, will take the participants beyond routine curriculum-based science education and help them build scientific temperament and excitement. The interactive sessions in this series will be based on Science and Mathematics curriculum topics, but they will consist of various activities using simple materials like paper, vegetables, playing cards, musical instruments, different types of whistles, bicycles, etc.

“The idea is to let them discover the inherent beauty of these subjects and develop a sense of wonder with various hands-on projects, activities, and open-ended questions," says the institute.

Elaborating about the objectives of this series, Prof Manish Jain, Head of CCL, IITGN, said, “Traditionally a career in STEM is not something that many women pursue and as a result as a society we lose out on the contributions from some of our brightest minds. We are very excited to collaborate with JNV, AIF, and IBM to get school girls hooked to Science and Math primarily by making STEM subjects engaging and inspiring. The focus will be on showcasing how Math/Science are related to our life. In this series, we will explore the inherent beauty of Mathematics and Science curriculum topics through engaging and interesting activities, hands-on projects, historical stories, and open-ended questions.”

