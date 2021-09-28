IIT Gandhinagar, NIT Hamirpur Collaborate for Student Exchange, Research Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and the National Institute of Technology Hamirpur (NITH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate student exchange, academic cooperation, and research collaboration among faculty members.

As a part of this agreement, every year two meritorious students of NITH would get an opportunity to be part of the Summer Research Internship Programme (SRIP) at IITGN. They will also get a stipend after the successful completion of the programme. Meanwhile, two BTech students of NITH would get a chance to study a semester at the IITGN under the non-degree programme every year. The credits earned during their semester at IITGN shall be transferred to NITH.

Further, two final-year BTech students of NITH will be considered for admission in the start early PhD programme of IITGN. Once selected, the students will have the option to join the programme in the seventh or eighth semester under the non-degree programme.

IITGN will also provide an opportunity to two NITH faculty members per year to spend time at IITGN for research and academic collaboration with IITGN faculty members. Both institutes can also further decide other opportunities of engagement to support faculty, students, and research.

Sharing his thoughts, Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN, said, “IITGN’s inclusive approach leads us towards effective collaborations with other academic institutions. We are happy to welcome NIT Hamirpur and its students and faculty to the larger IITGN family. I am sure that this partnership will significantly benefit academic and research pursuits of both the institutes.”

Prof Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Director, NIT Hamirpur, said, “This MoU would offer new academic and research opportunities for the meritorious and talented students and faculty of NIT Hamirpur.”

