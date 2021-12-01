IIT Gandhinagar Professor Receives National Academy of Sciences Fellowship for His Research on Water Sustainability

A faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN) has been elected as fellow of the prestigious National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI). Prof Vimal Mishra received the fellow for his research in land-atmospheric coupling and its role on hydro-climatic extremes, which IITGN says is “crucial for water sustainability." His research provided a vital understanding of the changing summer monsoon rainfall characteristics and their impact on groundwater recharge in India, the institute adds.

“Prof Vimal Mishra, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at the institute has received the fellowship in recognition of his research and contributions in advancing the understanding of land-atmospheric coupling and its role on hydro-climatic extremes, which allowed to quantify the role of natural and anthropogenic factors on the water cycle changes in the Indian sub-continent and is crucial for water sustainability," IITGN said in its official notice.

In addition, Professor Mishra has contributed to developing a real-time monitoring and prediction system for soil moisture, streamflow, and droughts that are essential for managing the depleting water resources in India.

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Prof Vimal Mishra said, “Being a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) is indeed a privilege and recognition of the hard work of all the current and past students of the Water and Climate Lab, IITGN. I am grateful to all my students, well-wishers, and family.”

Recently, Prof Vimal Mishra had also won the prestigious 2021 American Geophysical Union (AGU) Devendra Lal Memorial Medal for his outstanding research and contributions to Earth Sciences.

Meanwhile, on November 24, IITGN began the academic session for its new BTech batch. A total of 249 students from 18 Indian states have joined the batch of 2021-2025. Around 21 per cent of female students have joined which is a slightly higher when compared to last year when around 19 per cent of female students had joined the batch. The new batch also has two OCI students as well, from USA and Canada.

