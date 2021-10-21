IIT Gandhinagar to Conduct Interactive Programme to Help IIT Aspirants Choose the Right Course

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will be hosting a live Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Open House for potential BTech students on October 23 at 6 pm. The virtual interactive event aims to guide JEE (Advanced) 2021 qualified students and their parents about different engineering branches at IITs, and career opportunities to help them understand the IIT system better and make informed choices about which institutes and courses to select.

Through this participants will get first-hand guidance on their queries and doubts related to undergraduate education at IITs. The IITGN JEE Open House event will have different sessions with the deans of academic and student affairs, student leadership, and alumni of the institute and a session by Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director of the institute.

Further, if the students with a JEE Advanced 2021 rank of 1,000 or better (as per the Common Rank List) join IITGN, the institute will provide them a scholarship equivalent to the entire tuition fee for all four years of their undergraduate programme at the institute.

The students and their parents from all over the world can participate in this session for free through the IITGN Open House webpage — iitgn.ac.in.

“They will also get more insights about IITGN values and culture, innovative curriculum, double major and dual degree programs, liberal policy for branch change, undergraduate research opportunities, infrastructure and student support, international internship opportunities, career development services, entrepreneurship opportunities, co-curricular and extracurricular initiatives, educational innovations, and student-centric initiatives, especially during the difficult time of the pandemic," the institute says.

Explaining the unique aspects of the JEE Open House, Prof Kabeer Jasuja, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “Like every year, IITGN has taken the initiative of organising JEE Open House to reach out to the IIT aspirant students and their parents to provide them a deeper insight about various opportunities and possibilities available to them. The idea is to help the prospective students in making informed choices about the institute and discipline. Considering the current situation, this online session will make it convenient for them to attend from anywhere in the world.”

