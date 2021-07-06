IIT Gandhinagar to Host Online Camp for Schools Students, Aims at Developing Critical Thinking

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is conducting a free online camp for school students of classes 8-12 to help them develop critical thinking, empathy, and creativity. The online camp aims to create awareness among school students and their parents about liberal arts.

The last date to register for the camp is July 20. Titled ‘Camp HSS’ (Humanities and Social Sciences), it will be held from July 30 to August 1. Interested candidates can register using the following link – hss.iitgn.ac.in/camp. It will be conducted free of cost.

The camp also aims to generate curiosity among school children about the topics in humanities and social sciences and create opportunities for students to interact with faculty from institutions of higher education.

Another important objective of the camp is to create awareness among school students and parents about the Humanities and Social Science Programs in Technology Institutions such as IITs. Most students are unaware that many of the IITs have the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences offering academic programs.

Highlighting the unique opportunities that would be provided by this camp, Dr Jaison A Manjaly, Jasubhai Memorial Chair Professor (Philosophy and Cognitive Science), IIT Gandhinagar, said, “Camp HSS is all about the fun, excitement, and pleasure of engaging with Humanities and Social Sciences with critical, reflective and logical thinking, empathy and creativity. This Camp would also trigger curiosity among school children about topics that are otherwise not given adequate space in the school curriculum.”

Some of the top academics from India and abroad will be addressing the workshop such as Fred Coolidge, Professor, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, will speak on ‘Origin of Thinking’, Sumitava Mukherjee, Assistant Professor, IIT Delhi, to conduct a workshop on ‘Human Decision Making’, Leya Mathew, Assistant Professor, Ahmedabad University, will speak on ‘Gender and body’, Sharmita Lahiri, Assistant Professor, IIT Gandhinagar, will give a speech on ‘Creative You’, Shyam Sunder, James L Frank Professor, Yale University on ‘Prosperity, Poverty, and Inequality’, Atul Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Fair Observer, who will speak on ‘War and Peace’, Ambika Aiyadurai, Assistant Professor, IIT Gandhinagar, who will speak on ‘Protecting the Planet’, and Jaison Manjaly, Jasubhai Memorial Chair Professor, IIT Gandhinagar will speak on ‘Argumentation’.

