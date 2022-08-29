IIT Gandhinagar to Train 100 EWS Students in Leadership, Critical Thinking, Communication Skills

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has joined hands with Dakshana, a not-for-profit organisation, and Ruyintan Mehta, an entrepreneur, to start a month-long ‘IITGN-Dakshana Leadership Programme’.

The programme will start from September 1 and will go on till September 30, 2022. The programme aims to train 100 academically outstanding but economically underprivileged students, predominantly from rural India, in essential skills of leadership, critical thinking, and communication. Students whose parents/guardians’ annual income is generally less than Rs 2 lakh can apply.

The first IITGN Dakshana Leadership Programme will be hosting 100 Dakshana scholars selected from their Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad branches.

At IITGN, these students will be trained by some of the best mentors from India and abroad. Atul Singh, founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of Fair Observer and Peter Isackson, chief strategy officer of Fair Observer, a USA-based independent media organisation, will mentor the participants in the fundamentals of communication.

Additionally, Uma Oza, an educator and personal growth facilitator with over 30 years of experience, will help the students build their leadership qualities. Prof Jaison A Manjaly, Jasubhai Memorial Chair Professor and Head of Humanities and Social Sciences at IITGN, will train students in critical thinking skills. As a part of the programme, the students will also visit Sabarmati Ashram, Adalaj stepwell, and other heritage sites of Ahmedabad.

Talking about backing this unique programme with necessary funds, Ruyintan Mehta, a serial entrepreneur from the USA and well-wisher of IITGN and Dakshana, said, “I have witnessed the progress of Dakshana students over the last few years. These students are exceptionally smart and have a bright future ahead of them. The IITGN Dakshana Leadership Programme is a way to provide these disadvantaged students with an opportunity to have an equal footing before they start their journey at an IIT and help them reach their potential through essential skill development. It is my way of giving back.”

