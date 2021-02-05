IIT GATE 2021: Items Allowed, Timings and Other Frequently Asked Questions Answered

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) jointly for admission in various Masters programs. IIT GATE 2021 will be conducted by IIT-Bombay. The three-hour-long Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13 and 14. Two days, February 5 and 12, will be reserved for other activities such as selection of scribes, briefing to invigilators andmock tests by zonal officials. IIT GATE 2021 candidates who would like to visit the exam centres can do that on February 5 and 12.

Here are answers to some of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to IIT GATE 2021:

Question: At what time should the candidates report for IIT GATE 2021?

Answer: The reporting time for IIT GATE 2021 candidates is one hour before the exam starts. Forty minutes before the exam, IIT GATE 2021 candidates will be allowed to occupy the seats.

Question: Do IIT GATE 2021 candidates require only admit cards for entry?

Answer: No. Along with the print out (preferably coloured) of the IIT GATE 2021 admit card, candidates should also carry a valid original identity proof to gain entry into the examination centre. The photograph on the admit card and ID proof should match with the appearance of the candidate. Both the photograph and signature on the admit card should be legible so candidates must ensure that they take a high-quality print out of the admit card.

Question: Is there a dress code for IIT GATE 2021?

Answer: There is no specific dress code for the IIT GATE 2021 exam, however, as a precaution, candidates should not wear dresses which have any metallic items.

Question: What are the objects allowed in the exam hall?

Answer: Apart from admit card, ID proof and a pen, candidates are not allowed to carry anything inside the hall. Items like pouch, wallet, electronic devices (watches, mobile phones) are not allowed in the hall when you are taking IIT GATE 2021.

Question: What is a virtual calculator for IIT GATE 2021?

Answer: Although candidates are not allowed to take physical calculators, a virtual calculator will be available during the exam. This will be provided by the examination authority.