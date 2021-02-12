IIT GATE 2021: Schedule and Guidelines For February 13, 14 Exams

The GATE 2021 examinations for the remaining 10 subjects will be held on February 13 and 14, 2021. The India Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had conducted the exam for 17 subjects on February 6 and 7, 2021.

During the GATE 2021 examination, special attention will be given to the COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The GATE 2021examination is conducted jointly by prestigious institutes - IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This year, the GATE exam is being held by IIT Bombay. Last year, GATE 2020exam was conducted by IIT Delhi.

GATE 2021 examination will be conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon. The GATE 2021 morning shift will start at 9:30 am and will be continued till 12:30 pm, while the GATE 2021 afternoon shift will commence at 3 pm and continue till 6 pm.

On February 13, Computer Science and Information Technology, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science paper will be held in the morning shift --9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Computer Science and Information Technology, Engineering Sciences and Life Sciences papers will be conducted in the afternoon shift -- 3 pm to 6 pm.

On February 14, Mechanical Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences papers will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

GATE exam is held as a three-hour online paper. It consists of total multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical answer (NAT) questions of 100 marks. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE Aptitude Test) is conducted for students seeking admission in Engineering and Technology, Architecture and postgraduate level programmes in Arts, Commerce and Science. GATE 2021 is being conducted for 27 subjects including Economics, English, Linguistics, Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology and Humanities, Social Sciences etc.

GATE 2021:Things To Remember

All the candidates have to reach the GATE 2021 examination centre 60 minutes in advance. No candidate will be allowed to enter the GATE 2021 examination centre after 9:30 am. Candidates must carry the admit card of GATE 2021 to the examination centre along with a valid government photo ID proof. If any candidate is found carrying objectionable items, strict action will be taken against them.