IIT Goa Invites Applications for 3 Week Research Internship in Physics

The India Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa is inviting applications for a three-week online research internship at its School of Physical Sciences. The main objective behind this internship programme is to groom students for their scientific career pursuits by developing research skills while working in the field of high energy and nuclear physics.

The research internship, which is part of the Science and Engineering Research Board’s (SERB) Accelerating Vigyaan Scheme is meant for candidates who are currently pursuing their master’s in physics. Candidates selected for the program will be working on a project called ‘Probing the QCD matter produced at RHIC and LHC’.

IIT Goa internship: Eligibility criteria

Students who are currently pursuing their master’s in physics and have scored a minimum of 60 percent in their BSc can apply for this research internship. They will also have to furnish a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their head of department and head of the institute.

IIT Goa internship: How to apply

Candidates will have to submit their applications via the Google form available at the official website at iitgoa.ac.in. They have to use their Google account to fill the form. When the candidate submits the form, the photo and name linked with this Google account will be recorded.

Details required while submitted the application form:

— Google account/ email address

— Name and gender

— Phone number

— Institute or college name where the candidate is enrolled for master’s programme

— CV, BSc mark sheets, and NOC certificate

IIT Goa has appointed Dr Santosh Kumar Das, Assistant Professor, School of Physical Sciences, as the contact for information about the internship program.

The institute offers a varied range of courses like BTech, MTech, and PhD in varied core and non-core engineering specialisation. There are a total of six schools namely the School of Chemical and Material Sciences, School of Mathematics and Computer Science, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Electrical Sciences, School of Mechanical Sciences, and School of Physical Sciences offering these courses.

