IIT Guwahati Collaborates with Northeast Frontier Railway to Pursue Joint Research

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has collaborated with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to take up joint research projects. NFR is one of the 17 railway zones of the Indian Railways and is responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of Bihar and West Bengal.

IIT Guwahati will also support NFR to make their stations plastic-free by providing alternate Biodegradable polymer-based technologies.

“Under this collaboration, both the organizations will jointly execute various research projects in the areas not limited to Geotechnical assistance, Structure, Bridges, Information Technology, overhead equipment, Signalling & safety assessment, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based predictive maintenance systems, Internet of Things (IoT) design features, Improving maintenance and operations of rolling stock, yards, train operations and Green Technologies in order to cater the needs of Northeast people and has agreed to partner NFR in developing world-class railway stations in this region,” informed Prof. TG Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati.

Yogesh Verma, chief planning and design engineer, NFR, emphasised that the multi-disciplinary approach would be adopted to find solutions to the problems with an aim towards improving maintenance and operations of train running and other identified fields under this cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Vimal Katiyar, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Guwahati, and Mr. Yogesh Verma, Chief Planning & Design Engineer, NFR.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here