IIT Guwahati Establishes Centre for Advanced Research on Diagnostics in Cancer

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will soon set up a Centre of Advanced Research on Diagnostics in Cancer (C-CARD), which the IIT claims is the first of its kind in the nation. The centre will be set up in collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited (KHPL).

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the IIT and the healthcare firm. Under the agreement, the centre will be equipped and operated by KHPL at the IIT Guwahati premises for its establishment. The primary aim of this centre is to work on research related to advanced and affordable diagnostics solutions for non-communicable diseases, primarily Cancer for patients from across the nation, the IIT said.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati aspires to strengthen its research and development arsenal. In near future, we envision extending this Centre of Excellence with the activities of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute – the upcoming multi-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati to inculcate next-generation scientific and technological innovations in the area of healthcare”

The MoU signing was a part of the 29th Foundation Day celebration of IIT Guwahati. The Centre will establishment of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) facilities to identify the India-specific hereditary origin of this giant killer.

As a part of this initiative, in the near future, IIT Guwahati and KHPL will also collaborate on research projects related to Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Bioinformatics, Data Science, Entrepreneurship Development and other multi-disciplinary and translational areas.

