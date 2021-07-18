IIT Guwahati Hosts Online Convocation Ceremony for 1,338 Students

A total of 1,338 students received their degrees in various disciplines on July 16 during the online 23rd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The graduating students include 649 BTech and BDes students, 175 PhD students, and 518 master degree students.

This also included four students who received joint Degrees with Gifu University, Japan. As many as 45 dual degrees have been already awarded. Considering that the duration between the previous convocation (September 2020) and the present is just above nine months, the number of graduating students, especially PhD is highly notable.

Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati noted that despite the pandemic, the institute has received a high number of students registrations from across the world. “Even during the pandemic, a significant number of full-time students from different countries such as Bhutan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cameroon, Germany have registered for different programmes at IIT Guwahati. Semester exchange/research internships with partner universities from IITG also happened with Japan and Canada. 14 students had outbound interactions with Kyoto University, Japan, Ecole France, Gifu University Japan, Carema Mediterranean France."

IIT Guwahati has adapted rapidly to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said. Online classes were held for as many as 448 courses, the assessment and grading also being completed using online methods for the ensuing semester.

The PhD and postgraduate admissions for July 2020 and December 2020 sessions were also completed in online mode. Short-duration multiple online continuous assessments were held during regular periods. The components of evaluation and weightage were decided by instructors and announced to students at the beginning of the semester.

IIT Guwahati has also established Centre for disaster management and research (CDMR) and Center for Intelligent Cyber-physical Systems with master’s and PhD programmes supported as part of DST – Technology Incubation Hub activities, Center for Indian Knowledge System with PhD programme.

