IIT Guwahati Launches Advance Certificate Courses via Veranda, No Entrance Exam Required

IIT Guwahati is offering a slew of technical and management courses and programmes in an online format via Veranda, represented by its brand Edureka. The courses will be offered by the Electronics and Information, Communication Technology (E&ICT) Academy.

Specialized courses in Product Management, Supply Chain & Project Management, and Digital Business Management will be offered by the IIT. The aim is to create a pool of skilled human resources in emerging areas, the IIT said in an official notice.

These courses will be co-taught by experts in the field and will include individualized career coaching, mentoring, and assistance. Each of these new courses will comprise simulations, hands-on practice, and case studies to guarantee that the working professionals who complete it are prepared for the next stage of their career growth.

Prof. Gaurav Trivedi, Chief Investigator, E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati said, These skills are necessary to improve India’s workforce as the world moves quickly toward a digital economy. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive certification from the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati.”

Speaking about the association, Aditya Malik, Head – Higher Ed, Veranda said, “We are happy to partner with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati to assist students, business owners, and professionals in the workforce to upgrade their skill sets in this rapidly evolving technological environment. Our study revealed that the talent gap is real, and it is imperative to close this gap so that organizations can grow. Each course will be guided by the vast expertise offered by E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati and brand Edureka and will offer career enhancement and further upskilling in accordance with business and industry demands.”

