IIT Guwahati Launches BTech in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will launch BTech programme in data science and artificial intelligence from the academic year 2021-22. The first batch will consist of 20 students. The admissions for the programme will be through the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced 2021. The institute will conduct a counselling process to select the students.

The programme will emphasise extending training in both theoretical and practical perspectives to prepare students to tackle cutting-edge challenges in areas of big data analytics and management, machine learning, deep learning, AI, computer vision, natural language processing, finance, and IoT, among others. In addition, the students will have the opportunity to earn a minor in another discipline of the institute.

“The programme is expected to prepare the students to involve in major challenges emerging as a result of the business and innovation moving towards a more data-driven setup, contributing towards the growth of a new innovation-oriented India," says the institute.

It has been designed to train students in topics related to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), with emphasis on relevant courses from other disciplines of science and engineering such as Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Statistics, says IIT Guwahati.

The programme will be offered by the newly established Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Guwahati.

Speaking about the programme, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, “This new BTech program on data science and artificial intelligence being offered by IIT Guwahati will be very attractive to train next-generation data scientists and technologists for future predictions in multiple domains of business, technology implementation, healthcare sector, disaster management, policy formulation and manage large data sets irrespective of the field they work in their careers. The vast opportunities that this field offers will fulfil the demands of having sufficiently qualified graduates to serve the nation in the future in areas requiring expertise in AI and data analytics.”

