IIT Guwahati Launches Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems, Offer MTech in AI & Robotics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati launched the Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems (CICPS), aimed at developing indigenous technologies. The Centre will target developing a minimum of five technologies a year.

As one of its key components, the centre will offer a new Master’s programme, initiated at CICPS, which is designed to address advanced engineering topics and help to meet the growing need for industries, claims the IIT. Graduates will be able to use scientific methods to solve complex problems in both research and practice, particularly for industrial automation, to improve productivity significantly. The involved technological development will lead to the establishment of training schools related to manufacturing and robotics.

As many as 13 PhD students and 18 MTech students have already joined the CICPS and these students will particularly work on the technologies for underwater exploration. The TIH–IIT Guwahati will fund the center for the first five years, after which the Centre is intended to become self-sustaining, the IIT said in an official statement.

The Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems (CICPS) will have six major components, according to the IIT, technology development, center of excellence, human resource development, technology business incubation, and offer MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

The Human Resource Development and Skill Development programs in the CICPS will provide Fellowships for Doctoral, Post-Doctoral, and Faculties. It will provide a platform for organizing the preliminary and advanced skill development workshops.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Centre, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “The CICPS will have major academic, human resources and technology development components with focus to develop products and technologies for underwater exploration which is an untouched research area in the contour.”

Presently, 41 members of IIT Guwahati are involved in this center from the Departments of Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Design, Chemical Engineering and Chemistry.

The center will consist of nine laboratories including as Underwater Natural Resources lab, Product Development Laboratory, Reverse Engineering Laboratory, Fabrication Laboratory, Virtual & Augmented Reality Laboratory, E-Mobility Laboratory, Internet of Things Laboratory, Product Testing Laboratory, and Sensor & Actuator Fabrication Laboratory.

