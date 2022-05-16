IIT Guwahati Launches School of Health Sciences and Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will offer courses in health science soon under its newly established the ‘Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology.’ This is being set-up under a collaboration between the IIT and the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), Houston, Texas, USA,

The medical school will foster cutting-edge research and innovation, establish new standards of pedagogy and hands-on training methods in the areas related to the health sciences, create a niche of startups and MSMEs who will provide evidence-based affordable healthcare technologies and promote state-of-art biomedical and public health education, claims the IIT.

Addressing the event, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, said “At this juncture, I can clearly foresee that the School of Health Sciences and Technology would host a number of modern academic curricula, centers of excellence, incubators, and research laboratories for the advancements in multi-disciplinary research and education, which is presently needed in the country.”

Further Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, “The School will also bring in the budding academic leaders in the closest proximity of world-class educationists, scientists, physicians, technologists, and entrepreneurs, which may catalyze high-impact research, diminish expensive biomedical imports, and engender an academic curriculum that substantiates the vision of a sustainable society.”

Meanwhile, the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology has launched a new Master’s and PhD programmes in Health Sciences and Technology from this academic year. The first batch of 20 M.Tech students in the stream of Biomedical Science and Engineering will be admitted to IIT Guwahati through GATE 2022.

Highlighting the initiatives to be taken up by the New Centre, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said that as part of the initiative, the joint team will inculcate cutting-edge education and research in the areas related to therapeutics, diagnostics, prosthesis, implantation, bioinformatics, molecular biology, regenerative medicine, stem cells, public health, and health data analytics, among many others.

“The impact of such translational education and research is rather far-reaching since they will not only fulfil the demands of having sufficiently qualified postgraduates in the service of the nation but also catalyze the research output matching the global standards,” he said.

“This new multi-disciplinary programme on Health Sciences and Technology at IIT Guwahati has been designed based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” said the institute in its press release.

