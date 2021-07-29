IIT Guwahati, Mizoram University Collaborate for Student Exchange Programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will collaborate with Mizoram University in the joint development of teaching programmes. The institute will also cooperate in education and R&D activities besides promoting the exchange of students.

Through this collaboration, students would be encouraged to attend courses offered by the partner institutions and collaborate in research projects.

The program will also encourage cooperation between their faculty members, departments, and research facilities. The institutions will pursue cooperation through visits of faculty members to deliver lectures, conduct seminars, discussions, research and supervise student studies.

A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Prof KRS Sambasiva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Mizoram University on July 26.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. K.R.S. Sambasiva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Mizoram University, said, “It will help the students further to get exposure in advanced instrumentation and facilities available at IITG and will be having good scope and opportunities for fulfilling their academic zeal."

