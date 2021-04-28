IIT Guwahati Offers BTech in Data Science & AI, PG Course to Commence Soon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will be enrolling students for BTech in data science and artificial intelligence from this academic year onwards. Students who crack the JEE Advanced 2021 can take this course up. Apart from a BTech Course, a postgraduate program will soon be offered in the domain by the IIT. The courses are being offered as part of the institute’s new school

The IIT-Guwahati and Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA have collaborated to set up ‘Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’. The School aims to promote data science and artificial intelligence (AI) courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The first batch of BTech students for this school will be admitted in the academic year 2021- 22. Through this MoU, MFF will provide support for the development of the school’s infrastructure and programmes at IIT-Guwahati campus.

Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said that this school will bridge the gap of highly skilled personnel that exists in these emerging fields.

The school will offer programmes for visiting students and faculty between the school and US institutions. The school will host conferences and establish chairs too. Professors from top US universities providing time and expertise for academic and research activities in this new school as advisors. This is the most unique aspect of this school and is a first in India.

One of the objectives of the school is also to take up targeted multi-year interdisciplinary research projects and solve the problems which benefits society at large, the IIT informed.

Prof. K. Vijayraghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt. of India, mentioned, “With the available expertise, I believe, IIT Guwahati will take up this school as a foundation to set up data collection sites in the eastern region of the country for various sectors such as healthcare, climate, transportation, security, and other areas and convert the huge data into effective knowledge and understanding to serve the society in a better way.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here