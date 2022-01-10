IIT Guwahati Offers Online Courses in Cybersecurity, AI & Deep Learning for Working Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will start a postgraduate certificate programme in cybersecurity and a postgraduate certificate programme in artificial intelligence and deep learning. The programmes are intended to provide career enhancement for working professionals.

Applicants who have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and at least two years of work experience in IT or software development would be eligible for the course. Candidates will receive certificates issued by the Indian IIT Guwahati and Times TSW on completing the programme.

These programmes incorporate live instructor-led sessions conducted over the weekends by top experts from IIT Guwahati and TimesTSW faculty members along with industry experts. Students will take part in a Capstone project where they will demonstrate the skills, they have acquired by solving real-world business problems and include a five-day immersive learning experience at the IIT Guwahati Campus.

The programme in cybersecurity is an 8-month course and aims at training learners in job roles including network security specialist, cyber security analyst, cybersecurity architects, cyber security manager, and leading up to C-suite positions such as chief information security officer.

The programme in artificial intelligence and deep learning is a 9-month course focussing on subjects including Python programming, data analytics, neural networks, computer vision, and image recognition, etc. It will help candidates prepare for job roles such as AI and ML engineer, computer vision expert, software R&D engineer, cloud support engineer, among others.

Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “The curriculum is meticulously developed with foundational and advanced subjects to provide our learners with comprehensive knowledge leading across these specialised domains conforming to industry requirements. These programmes will enable professionals to upgrade their skills, knowledge about evolving technologies and upscale in their career graph.”

The course is offered in partnership with Times Professional Learning. Anish Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Times Professional Learning, said, “Digitalisation has become an integral part of our lives. However, it has increased our vulnerability and made us prone to frequent cyberattacks. There is an urgent need to build a robust cybersecurity force to overcome and foil cyberattacks, including malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Our Post Graduate Certificate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning and Cybersecurity in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will create highly skilled and future-ready professionals to build competencies and excel in these domains.”

