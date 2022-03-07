IIT Guwahati Prof Rakhi Chaturvedi Among Top 75 Indian Women in STEAM

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati’s Prof Rakhi Chaturvedi has been recognised among the top 75 Indian Women in STEAM (fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Applied Arts and Mathematics) by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India and British High Commission, New Delhi

Prof Chaturvedi will be featured in ‘She Is -75 Women in STEAM’ — the second edition of the book series ‘She Is’. The aim of the book series is to showcase women role models for youth, make visible the leadership of women and generate interest in the STEAM and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Also read| IIT Guwahati Reopens for Vaccinated Students

Currently, Chaturvedi is a Professor at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati. Born in Prayagraj, she received her BSc degree from Ewing Christian College, Allahabad, and MSc degree from the University of Allahabad.

She then moved to Delhi and pursued her MPhil and PhD degree from the University of Delhi and completed her post-doctoral studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She is also a visiting professor at Gifu University, Japan.

Advertisement

After joining IIT Guwahati in 2004, Dr Chaturvedi has been involved in a wide range of research and academic activities. She is presently the Head of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering. She has contributed immensely to the research field of Plant Cell Tissue Culture and Agrobiotechnology.

Read| IIT Guwahati to Start Mining Department, Offer Training to Students

Speaking about this recognition, Prof Chaturvedi said that this honour is a great motivation for her and her research group. It will encourage her and her students to carry out their research and development with more passion as the research area on plant tissue culture requires lots of dedication, patience, and perseverance to achieve breakthrough research output that has societal impact. These tissue culture techniques can have a tremendous impact on agricultural production by generating disease-free quality plantations at a large scale with the added advantage of value addition to the farm yields (crops, fruits, vegetables, trees, etc.) in a very short time throughout the year, irrespective of season and region.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.