IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021: Apply For Project Assistant Post at iitg.ac.in; Interview on February 17

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has invited application for the post of a project assistant at the official website www.iitg.ac.in. Candidates are required to hold degrees in MSc, BVSc, BPharm, BSc Ag, BE, BTech in Biotechnology or in related field and must have scores minimum of 55 per cent marks at all levels and in the qualifying degree. Eligible candidates can apply online and appear for the interview scheduled on February 17.

“Applications are invited for an online interview.. in the project entitled, "Efficient utilization of sugarcane top for production of cellulosic ethanol and other value-added products" at the Center for Energy, IIT Guwahati,” read an official statement.

Candidates having former experience in microbiology, molecular biology or fermentation techniques are encouraged. However, the experience is only a desirable criterion but not essential.

To be shortlisted as the Project Assistant in IIT Guwahati, the applicant must have to share soft copies of the application or a Curriculum Vitae (CV) on plain paper, giving details of all the educational qualifications, former experience, and contact address including phone numbers and e-mail ids with the Principal Investigator Professor Arun Goyal. Relevant supporting documents prior to the online interview date (February 17) shall also be shared with Professor Goyal atarungoyl@iitg.ac.in.

The institute has also provided the applicants with phone number and the Principal Investigator's email ID for clarification on the vacancy, the time of the online interview, and other interview-related topics. Candidates can contact atarungoyl@iitg.ac.in and 03612582208.

However, the shortlisted candidate will not be entitled to campus accommodation and no travelling allowance will be paid for appearing in the test and interview, the IIT Guwahati statement read.