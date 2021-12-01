IIT-Guwahati Students Receive Over 200 Offers on Day 1 of Final Placement Season

In the first session of day 1 of the final placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati’s campus placements, the 2021-22 batch students have received more than 200 offers. The campus received a top international offer of Rs 2 crore while the top domestic offer is Rs 1.2 crore.

Last year, IIT-Guwahati had received 158 offers from 43 companies for the same period. “Multiple numbers of domestic offers above Rs 1.1 crore and one international offer of Rs 2 crore were made at the end of Session 1.2,” the IIT informed.

In addition, IIT Guwahati students have already received as many as 179 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2021-22, which was the highest in the last three years. Most of the offers were in the sectors of Information Technology/Software, Finance, Analyst, and Product profiles.

Read | IIM Calcutta Launches Executive Course in Business & Corporate Law

A total of 1160 students have registered for placements in the 2021-22 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for Phase I of Placements is around 200. They will be recruiting for a total of around 250 profiles. As many as 10 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2021-22 along with three Public Sector Undertakings.

The big recruiters of this year’s first two Sessions include Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Schlumberger, Graviton, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Texas Instrument, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs among others. Phase I of placements is expected to continue till 15 December 2021 at IIT Guwahati.

Read CAT Not Needed, Know Alternative Ways to Get Admission to IIMs

Elaborating on how the entire placement process is being conducted online this academic year as well due to the impact of COVID-19, Prof. Abhishek Kumar, Head, Center for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “While the majority of the students sitting for the placement are back to the campus, a significant portion of students is still away from the campus. Lessons learnt from the last years’ virtual placement process have helped us in better planning this year, so that students on-campus and off-campus both will not face any difficulty."

Dr. Abhishek further added that all the stakeholders of the placement process have prepared themselves for all possible issues which could likely arise in the process and have overcome the difficulties collectively.

Read | Pandemic Reality: Digital, Consultancy Roles Most Sought After At B-School Placements With Rise In Pay Packages

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, while expressing great satisfaction, mentioned that the significantly higher number of placements and package this year is a result of the hard work of these students who have remained calm and composed even during these most uncertain phases of their lives and is definitely an encouraging indication that we are on a recovery path steadily.

“The nation looks up to these bright students who are ready to take up leadership roles in these national/multinational companies with the unique skill set they have developed while pursuing academics at IIT Guwahati and we are very proud of their achievements," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.