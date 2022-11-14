IIT Guwahati Students Receives 218 Pre-Placement Offers With Highest-ever Salary of Rs 1.20 Crore

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has received a total of 218 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year against the 179 offers during entire 2021-22. This is an increase of around 21 per cent as compared to last year. The institute has received the highest pre-placement offer of Rs 1.20 crore this year as compared to Rs 56 lakh from the previous year.

The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, the institute added. In 2021, IIT Guwahati students receives 133 PPOs while in 2020, it received around 133 offers. In terms of salary, the students of the institute have received the highest offer of Rs 64 lakh CTC in 2020, and Rs 47 lakh CTC in 2019.

Also read| 333 Pre-Placement Offers Made at IIT Madras, 44% in Core Engineering, R&D Sectors

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering, IT, finance and analyst sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date. The top five companies that made highest number of PPOs this year include Microsoft with 26 offers, Oracle with 20 offers, JP Morgan with 14, Samsung Research-Bangalore with 10 offers and BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Google and Sprinklr with 9 offers.

Multinational corporations including Accenture, Adobe, Amazon, Axtria, Axxela, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Barclays, BNY Mellon, Cisco, Citrix R&D, DeShaw, DevRev, Flipkart, Fractal Analytics, GE Health Care, Goldman Sachs, Google, IBM, J.P.Morgan, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, among others, participated and made PPOs to IIT Guwahati students. Along with this, companies including Providence, DevRev, Winzo Games, John Deere, and Salesforce have made PPOs for the first time, the institute said.

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “I am happy to see the significant increase in PPOs this year. The PPOs made this year shows the hard work of students has paid off well. IIT Guwahati invites more companies to visit and participate in hiring the top talent of our country.”

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Dr Abhishek Kumar, Head, Centre for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “Major companies have started showing more interest in recruiting candidates through PPO mode and this has shown increasing trend for the last couple of years. We organized webinars in order to help students to gain insights about the fields and aid to their preparation. Along with this, we collaborated with technical clubs to help students reach the relevant study/ course material for specific profiles resulting in increase in the PPOs this year.”

Read all the Latest Education News here