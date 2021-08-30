IIT Guwahati Ties up with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for Research, Academics Collaboration

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to collaborate with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) Tamil Nadu to promote research activities and exchange of students between the two institutions.

The collaboration will encourage cooperation between their faculty members, departments, and research centres including visits of faculty members to deliver lectures, conduct seminars, discussions, research and supervise student studies. Student visits will be conducted to attend courses and jointly develop teaching programmes would also be encouraged.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards this collaboration was signed by Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Prof Venkata Rangan, Vice-Chancellor, AVV.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this collaboration, Prof Sitharam said, “AVV has many similarities in terms of vast and beautiful campus along with a team of a highly dedicated team of faculty and students. With the emergence of much new interdisciplinary research and academic centres equipped with state-of-the-art equipment at IIT Guwahati, the institute is destined serve the country with extra vigour. This mutual collaboration will help both the institutes scale new heights in research and academics.”

