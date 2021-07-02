IIT Guwahati to Offer Internship, Courses with North Eastern Space Application Centre

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon offer internship programs, joint degree programs, short-term training programs, student exchange programs, and joint projects, among other initiatives in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC).

North East India is prone to various disasters namely floods, earthquakes, landslides, and riverbank erosions, among others. The institutes will also work to address these challenges in more meaningful premier institutes of this region need to work together and collaboration is the key to success.

This is a result of an MoU was signed between the two institutions on June 28. As per the MoU, a multi-disciplinary approach would be adopted to study ways to tackle disasters.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This is a historic day for both IITG and NESAC as on this day we make our long-standing intellectual relationship into a formal one. The opportunity is limitless for these two institutes to work together and achieving new heights in research, innovation and capacity development for Northeast Region. Joint Certificate programs, visiting Professorship for teaching few suitable courses along with IITG faculty are few of the initiatives that both institutes could take forward.”

Dr. PLN Raju, Director, North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), said, “The signing of MoU with IIT Guwahati and specifically with CDMR (Centre for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction) at IIT-G focusing on training education and Research will further enhance NESAC in strengthening capacity building, training and research in this region. I am looking forward for a fruitful and highly successful MoU between IIT-G and NESAC benefiting the society as a whole.”

Recently, COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning lesson, which showed that any form of disaster can affect a country’s growth. However, the nation can improve and be prepared for future to such uncertainty through proper strategy and skilled manpower development.

To work in this direction, recently, IIT Guwahati has established a new Centre for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) on the kind advice of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.

