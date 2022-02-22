IIT Guwahati to Start Mining Department, Offer Training to Students

The Assam government along with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have decided to open a mining department at the institute. The initiative is expected to help to train young students. It also aims to involve seasoned professionals in developing ways and means in the form of research and technical guidance to harness the abundant natural resources spread across the state of Assam and the northeast.

“The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and officials from various departments of the Assam government had an elaborate meeting today, to prepare the future course of action and collaborate in various fields related to the development of the region," the institute said.

IIT Guwahati’s involvement in organising the international road safety conclave will also be taken up immediately and efforts to enhance road safety across the region will be intensified along with the Ministry of Transport, Government of Assam, it added.

IIT Guwahati will give impetus to research on the use of tea compounds in various sectors such as medicine, health, and wellness sector. Efforts to highlight the importance of various types of tea and their rich ingredients will be carried out along with the state officials.

Advertisement

The government of Assam has sought IIT Guwahati’s collaboration and support in the proposed plan to set up Assam Skill University. Under the purview of the engineering department, a research and development facility is proposed to be accommodated in multiple aspects to look after inland water transport (marine engine design, designing of vessels, and its repairing and servicing hub).

“As per the request of the state government, IIT Guwahati will be very glad to contribute mainly in the areas focusing in the exploration of mines & minerals, commerce & entrepreneurship development, involvement of drones in various sectors, transport sector - Inland water transport, water buses, road safety, aspects related to skill development in multiple upcoming sectors and establishing various centres of excellence & state of the art laboratories at the institute,” Prof TG Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.