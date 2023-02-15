IIT Guwahati Transfers Novel Free-space Optical Communication Technology to Telecom Industry

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has recently completed the transfer of technology (ToT) of a Novel Free-Space Optical Communication System to Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The communication system uses wavefront modulated light beams for wireless error-free data transmission through free space rather than through optical fiber.

The technology has been developed by Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, and Dr. Santanu Konwar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Abhayapuri College, Assam. The technology has been granted with US patent dated June 2, 2020, a Japanese patent dated Dec 23, 2021, and a Korean patent dated Dec 28, 2022.

Read | Education Ministry Organises Conference on Indian Chemistry, Material Science at IIT (BHU) Varanasi

Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, said, “Free space optical communication is likely to play a crucial role in the coming days both in case of indoor applications and outdoor especially in the defence sector. We will be looking forward to meet the challenges as our technology is adapted to serve society.”

The research team has experimentally demonstrated the distortion-free transmission of text messages and images in laboratory environment even in the presence of turbulence and also outside the laboratory. The communication system can thus be used for high-speed and secured communication between two remote sites in the line of sight with virtually no possibility of any unauthorised interception.

Read all the Latest Education News here