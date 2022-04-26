IIT-H Establishes TiHAN Chair in Autonomous Navigation

The Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation (TiHAN – IITH) on Tuesday announced a Chair in the field of Autonomous Navigations at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad. For this purpose, professor Srikanth Saripalli, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Texas A&M University) has been chosen as the first appointee of the TiHAN Chair in Autonomous Navigations for a period of three years starting from 2022 at IITH.

Prof Saripalli is being offered the TiHAN Chair in honor of his significant contributions to the field of Autonomous vehicles (ground as well as aerial vehicles), Connected Autonomy, and Sensors and applications, announced the institute in its press release.

Conveying her wishes on occasion, Prof P Rajalakshmi, Project Director, TiHAN, said, “We strongly believe that Prof Srikanth Saripalli’s expertise in the area of UAV and UGV will enhance TiHAN- IITH capabilities as a strong player in the technology development for next-generation mobility solutions.”

Expressing his delight in the endowment, Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “TiHAN is one of the unique Innovative initiatives of IITH, and since inception, it has taken many pathbreaking initiatives to promote innovation & entrepreneurship on the campus in autonomous navigation. I am sure many more Chairs will get established at IITH soon to keep realizing our motto of Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity.”

