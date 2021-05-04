IIT Hyderabad Collaborates With LafargeHolcim For Smart Building Solutions

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has partnered with LafargeHolcim to collaborate on the development of innovative and smart building solutions.

This collaboration will be implemented through a research project funded by LafargeHolcim Innovation Centre (LHIC), focusing on ‘Standardisation of Smart sensing technology for Continuous Assessment of Internal State and Compressive Strength of Concrete’

This study will explore smart sensing technology for continuous on-site strength evaluation of a concrete structure that can eventually reduce the time cycle for construction of buildings and infrastructure and also ensure highly accurate real-time strength development.

Prof. K.V.L. Subramaniam, IIT Hyderabad said, “We are excited to collaborate with one of the leading cement companies globally. We are certain that this research study will give immense exposure to the talent at IIT Hyderabad. Working alongside industry leaders to achieve their goal of creating a technology-backed sustainable future will be an exciting journey for us.”

“Smart construction practices is one of the key business pillars for the LafargeHolcim group. We consistently strive to expand our expertise in smart building solutions through extensive R&D. This transformation can be qualitatively accelerated by involving the ecosystem of talent around the world. Our academic collaboration with IIT Hyderabad brings us closer to our goal of creating a smarter and sustainable future, and we are enthused to synergise with some of the best minds in the country.” said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO LafargeHolcim India, and Managing Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited.

Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd are the two principle operating companies of LafargeHolcim in India.

LafargeHolcim has also partnered with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to develop green and sustainable building solutions focusing on ‘Binder Optimization for Alternate Reinforcements.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here