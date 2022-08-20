IIT Hyderabad Confers 884 Degrees at Joint Convocation, Highest Number of Graduates Awarded

A total of 873 students have been awarded 884 degrees during the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad 11th Convocation held today. As many as 282 undergraduate, 468 postgraduate, and 134 PhD students have been awarded. It is the highest number of graduates in a year so far, claimed the institute.

Four gold and 32 silver medals have been awarded to the students. the four gold medalists are Shah Nisarg Pankaj for BTech, Aswin R for MTech/MDes, Krishnendu PS for MSc/MA and Anuraag Chandra Shukla for academics and co-curricular activities. The silver medals for securing the highest CGPA were given to nine BTech, three MSc, 11 MTech, one MA, and one MDes students.

Congratulating IITH graduates on occasion, Prof Subra Suresh, President, NTU Singapore, said, “Never underestimate the power of one university, one individual, one idea, one act of courage, or one program to have a significant influence on local and global society. Contemplate, cultivate, and elevate your global and historical perspective with patience and compassion, always.”

“Combined with the strong education you have received from IIT Hyderabad, you will have an impact not just on your local community or country but on the entire humanity. To maximize the power of one, that is you; it is critical that your perspectives do not focus only on the individual but also on the collective, not just on the local community but equally on the implications of your actions on the world around you. This requires broad-mindedness and convictions grounded in principles and values,” said Prof Suresh.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH said, “While attempting to portray the journey of IITH last year, through various waves of the pandemic and its after-effects, I realized that we excellently leveraged the digital prowess to overcome the hollowness created by the Pandemic. The transformation from live to online was well managed to be contactless yet even more connected. As it is said, every wave of life teaches a lesson; we have learned to nail the situation with Resilience, Solidarity, and Innovation. Last year, we crossed a major milestone of successfully graduating 10 batches of students year after year, increasing our number of students and building the infrastructure necessary for it. I am happy to inform you that from this year onwards we will be celebrating the success of the Decennial batch of graduates every year”.

