IIT-Hyderabad, Deakin University to offer a Joint Doctoral Programme

Deakin University, Australia and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) have signed an agreement for a joint doctoral programme (JDP). This programme will offer research opportunities in several disciplines ranging from artificial intelligence to affordable healthcare.

The JDP is scheduled to start from July this year. In the first year of its run, only 10 PhD students will be enrolled. In order to be eligible for this programme, a candidate must have B.Tech or M.Tech degree and should be able to meet the necessary entry requirements.

After a candidate is selected post clearing the joint interview, he or she will be eligible to spend 3 to 12 months at the Deakin University, depending upon the research requirements. Further, each candidate will be jointly supervised by experts from both Deakin University and IIT Hyderabad. Once the research is completed and all requirements for a PhD are met, the aspirant will be awarded the degree by both the institutes with two separate certificates. It will be mentioned that degree is conferred under the JDP through a research programme between Deakin and IIT-H.

The agreement for this joint programme was signed between Alfred Deakin Professor Julie Owens, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Deakin and Professor B. S. Murty, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad during a virtual event. After the signing, Professor Murty, said, “Through this MoU, both IITH and Deakin will explore new avenues in the field of teaching and research through synergy to scale newer heights of excellence and will prove to be a winning quotient for the benefit of the society at large.”

As a part of this programme, IIT-H will be giving regular PhD fellowship to candidates during their stay at the IIT Hyderabad campus. When the candidates travel to Deakin, then the institute will be giving them a total stipend of $A 28,600 per annum. Further, there will be a full tuition fee waiver for up to four years and a top-up stipend of $A 150 per month for three years while the candidate is at IIT-H.