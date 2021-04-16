IIT Hyderabad Develops DuroKea Antimicrobial Technology to Fight Covid-19

Researchers at Indian Institute Of Technology, Hyderabad has come up with new innovative, long-lasting technology, titled Durokea to battle with COVID-19 virus spread. Durokea S, DuroKea M, DuroKea H, and DuroKea H Aquause“Durokea Technology”, which is an adhesive Nano formulation to provide instant killing of virus as well as prolonged protection against a wide range of germs including COVID-19 Virus. The product was launched today by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

It is expected to be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and 1mg shortly. It can be purchased at an affordable price of Rs. 189 and kills 99.99% of germs instantly leaving behind the protective nanoscale coating up to 35 days.

This next generation DuroKea antimicrobial #technology kills 99.99% of germs instantly and leaves behind the long-lasting protective nanoscale coating up to 35 days till next wash. pic.twitter.com/3X3QfO8uC4— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 16, 2021

As per the official statement, the product is being launched after extensively testing through field trial and validation from different Indian Government-accredited laboratories. The unique property of the DuroKea range is not only to ensure instant killing of viruses within 60 seconds, but to also provide protection from these viruses.

The research innovation developed by IIT Hyderabad is led by Dr. Jyotsnendu Giri, Department of Biomedical Engineering. She is quoted as saying, “DuroKea Nanotechnology is unique and powerful to kill pathogen instantly (within 60 sec) and provide protection for longer times period several hours to several days. Long-lasting hygiene products have several advantages such as nonstop protection, avoid repeated use, cost-effective and above all save time, energy, and money."

Dr Girialso added that these nano-formulation products are the first of their kind in the country as well as abroad with superior efficacy and affordability. DuroKea products are expected to play a crucial role to combat the current pandemic and hospital-acquired infection in the healthcare sectors by acting as a long-lasting surface disinfectant and hand-hygiene products.

Union Minister called the Durokea product launch one of the important steps to establish IIT Hyderabad in the world and bring laurels to the nation. He further congratulated the research team and the institute for doing notable research for the society and environment like Mask, Metal-CO2 battery and Dual Carbon Battery.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here